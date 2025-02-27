'Run hide fight': UVA Police warn of attacker armed with knife near campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are warning students of an attacker armed with a knife near campus.

The police department posted two updates to its X account on Thursday evening. Officials originally described the suspect as a white male wearing a red hoodie and blue sweatpants. They have since updated the description, saying he is wearing a white T-shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes.

UVA Emergency Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER with knife W/M, red hoodie and blue sweatpants reported in area of 100 Emmet ST S, across from Alumni Hall. RUN HIDE FIGH — UVA Police Division (@UVAPolice) February 27, 2025

Another alert was posted at 5:03 p.m., saying the attacker was moving and advising students to shelter in place. The first alerts were posted with the message "RUN HIDE FIGHT."

The warnings come just two days after the school was put on lockdown as police searched for a suspect on the campus grounds. The lockdown was lifted after a few hours and police believe that suspect left the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube