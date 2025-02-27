Watch Now
'Run hide fight': UVA Police warn of attacker armed with knife near campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are warning students of an attacker armed with a knife near campus.

The police department posted two updates to its X account on Thursday evening. Officials originally described the suspect as a white male wearing a red hoodie and blue sweatpants. They have since updated the description, saying he is wearing a white T-shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes.

Another alert was posted at 5:03 p.m., saying the attacker was moving and advising students to shelter in place. The first alerts were posted with the message "RUN HIDE FIGHT."

The warnings come just two days after the school was put on lockdown as police searched for a suspect on the campus grounds. The lockdown was lifted after a few hours and police believe that suspect left the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

