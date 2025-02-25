UVA locked down, classes canceled amid suspect search

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia was placed on lockdown and classes were canceled Tuesday as police searched for a man last seen on Grounds.

"Police are looking for a suspect in the Alderman area," a university alert read. "All students, faculty, and staff should shelter in place if on Grounds."

Police identified the man as Nyheem Hill.

"[Hill] fled following an off-Grounds traffic stop near Ivy Road and has a known criminal history and gang affiliation," the alert read.

Virginia State Police offered additional details about the situation.

University of Virginia Nyheem Hill

"At approximately 8:13 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to make a traffic stop of a Chevrolet Impala on Fontaine Ave. The reason for the stop was an expired inspection sticker. The suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The suspect took the Ivy Road exit, slowed, and fled from the vehicle while it was still in drive. The Impala then struck a State Police vehicle and at least one other vehicle. There were no injuries."

Police continue the search for Hill around the University Heights Apartment Complex.

"The search is being conducted both on the ground and in the air," police said. "If spotted, you are asked to call 9-1-1 to report."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.