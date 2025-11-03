University of Virginia Police issue alert about 'active attacker with gun'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are warning students about an "active attacker with a gun" near the Edgar Shannon Library.

The alert was posted by police just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

"ACTIVE ATTACKER with a gun reported in area of Shannon Library 160 McCormick Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT," the emergency alert reads.

The library is about a five minute walk from the Lawn and Rotunda, according to Google Maps.

It's not clear at this time if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

