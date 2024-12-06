Hundreds of sailors with USS Wasp ARG return to Virginia after 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based USS Wasp Amphibious Ready Group returned to Hampton Roads Friday, just in time to bring its sailors home for the holiday season.

The WSP ARG, joined by the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), deployed seven months ago. During its time abroad, the WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) was stationed in the North Atlantic Ocean, Eastern Mediterranean Sea, and Baltic Region.

This fleet's operations consisted of combat readiness, crisis response, and strengthening international relationships. The USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS New York (LPD 21), and USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) were the three warships that comprised this amphibious ready group.



The Marines assigned to the 24th MEU (SOC) have already departed from the WSP ARG, returning to their base in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

