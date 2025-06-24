Virginia sailors prepare as USS Gerald Ford heads to Middle East following Iran-Israel conflict

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Gerald Ford, the Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, is preparing to deploy to the Middle East on Tuesday following recent hostilities between Israel and Iran.

At a barber shop just outside Naval Station Norfolk, conversations have taken a serious turn as sailors serving onboard the carrier prepare to leave.

"I was just cutting somebody's hair today earlier and he was married with kids and stuff, and he was saying his wife is scared. But he's strong and I wished him luck and told him to make it back real safe," said Brandon Garrett, an Army veteran and barber.

The Ford will lead a carrier strike group that includes several support vessels. The deployment comes at a complex moment in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, President Trump launched a missile attack on three of Iran's nuclear sites, which prompted a response Monday from Iran, which fired more than a dozen missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar. Most of the missiles were intercepted.

Earlier today, President Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire; however, neither country has confirmed that statement, leaving the situation uncertain.

Tonya McCray, a Virginian who served on the USS Ford for three years, now has a daughter in the U.S. Navy who serves on the USS George W. Bush.

"I was shocked and afraid, not only my daughter, but I have two nephews that also serve in the United States Navy as well, so you know, I'm definitely concerned about their well being out there with all their shipmates," McCray said.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) spoke with reporters on Friday before the airstrikes, expressing concern about the administration's strategy.

"He owes it to those sailors, he owes it to partners in Congress, he owes it to the American people to say what is our plan here," Warner said.

For friends and family of U.S. service members, the uncertainty is unnerving.

"I hope it doesn't escalate any further. I hate for any of our troops to be put in harm's way and get involved in another war," McCray said.

This is a regularly scheduled deployment for the USS Gerald Ford. The carrier is expected to join other fleets in the Eastern Mediterranean.

