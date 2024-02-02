Watch Now
He mailed a $50 check in Richmond. Months later, it was stolen and deposited for $9,000 in Boston.

Posted at 10:58 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 22:58:17-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico resident Doug Dorsey says he didn’t think twice after dropping off a check in a blue mailbox at the Westhampton United States Postal Service last August.

Months later he said his account alerted him to an issue. The $50 check he thought he mailed across town to the Virginia Department of Taxation wasn’t showing on his account.

However, that check with a new amount written of $9,000, deposited by a man in Boston, was.

“It was so poorly written and so elementary it was whited out in third-grade penmanship," he said.

Dorsey filed a report with the police and the United States Postal Service.

He also filed a claim with his bank. However, he said because it wasn’t within their policy of filing it within 30 days of the check being deposited, the bank wouldn't give his money back

“It was unfortunate on every level," Dorsey said.

The US Postal Inspection Service said they are actively investigating the case, and stated they are working on additional preventative protection, and enforcement measures to combat this activity.

Dorsey said he’s done using the postal service for anything of value and hopes his story will serve as a warning for others.

“It doesn’t matter if you are sending it to your grandchildren or children, someone is probably watching it and it could be intercepted," Dorsey said.

“You need to watch out for yourself and not rely on time-honored traditions," he said

If the person is caught, they could face felony charges, according to officials. The USPS encourages people to deposit mail inside post offices and check their mailboxes or packages every day.

