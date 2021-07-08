Emergency crews remind drivers to use caution in situations of heavy rain, flooding

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emergency crews have got their eyes on Tropical Storm Elsa as the system moves into Central Virginia on Thursday -- and they want motorists to do the same.

“We're hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.” Morgan Dean, with AAA, said. "We can’t downplay the danger of heavy rain and flooding on the highway.”

Dean said their crews are loaded up with everything they could need to help citizens, as they anticipate many flooded roadways and possible stranded drivers.

He’s pleading for drivers not to drive through high water.

“You don’t know what’s under there. There could be downed power lines," Dean said. "There could be water rushing out and undermining the road there, and water could have washed out the road itself.”

Meanwhile, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said they’ve been preparing crews all week.

"Crews spent yesterday clearing out any areas that could have been impacted by debris to allow water flow and making sure equipment is fueled and ready," VDOT spokesperson, Sara Owens, said.

Emergency crews in Richmond said more roads have become prone to flooding in recent storms, so it's best to stay up to date on the forecast and stay off the roads, if possible.

“Keep an eye out on your local weather forecast, and check out the 511 app just to see what the road conditions are like near you before you head out," Owens said.