US Navy timeline provides detail on the hours and days following Angelina Resendiz's disappearance

Angela Resendiz
NORFOLK, Va. — A second sailor assigned to Naval Station Norfolk was reported missing the same day as Seaman Angelina Resendiz, according to a U.S. Navy memo obtained by WTKR outlining the timeline surrounding her disappearance and death.

TIMELINE: Everything we know about the death of Seaman Angelina Resendiz

WTKR has not been able to identify the other missing sailor; though Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) has previously confirmed there is a sailor being held in pre-trial confinement in relation to Resendiz's death.

According to the memo originally sent to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Resendiz was last seen in the barracks of an unnamed sailor on the morning of May 29 while on authorized leave. She was scheduled to return to work the following day but did not report, prompting her designation as unauthorized absence (UA).

NCIS began investigating her disappearance on May 31, after Norfolk police had told them of two missing persons reports — one for Resendiz and another for the unnamed sailor she was last seen with. Resendiz's body was discovered nine days later in a wooded area of Norfolk’s Broad Creek neighborhood.

Resendiz's mother, Esmeralda Castle, supported by civil rights activists, has implored Navy officials to provide more transparency into the handling of her daughter's case.

"It's intentionally misleading," Castle said. "It's misleading the community, misleading the family, [and] us right, the proper authorities of the truth of what happened."

Castle recently met with Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who have expressed dedication to uncovering the truth behind Resendiz's disappearance. Sen. Kaine’s office confirmed he had not received the memo, while Sen. Warner's staff stated they are actively engaging with the Navy but could not provide further comments.

VIEW THE COMPLETE U.S. NAVY MEMO HERE

