United Network for Organ Sharing furloughs 90 employees amid shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. — The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), a Richmond-based federal contractor overseeing organ transplants in the U.S., has furloughed 90 employees as a result of the federal government shutdown.

In a statement to CBS 6 Thursday, UNOS confirmed it has been directed to pause much of its work overseeing the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN). That includes some committee meetings impacting processes like organ allocation and multi-organ transplantation.

The organ matching system and the patient services line will continue to operate, UNOS said. This is the first time the OPTN has been affected by a shutdown.

The full statement from UNOS is below.

The United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) is deeply committed to ensuring the U.S. organ donation and transplant network is safe, operating efficiently, and is doing everything possible to facilitate lifesaving transplants for people in need. UNOS has served for decades as the primary contractor for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) and it’s our unique honor to facilitate this lifesaving work.



For the first time ever during a federal government shutdown, UNOS, in its capacity as an OPTN contractor, has been directed by the government to pause much of the vitally important OPTN work. The OPTN has never before been affected by a shutdown.



UNOS, as an OPTN contractor, has been directed by the government to continue to operate the organ matching system and the patient services line and to address critical patient-safety matters during this shutdown. But much of the rest of the OPTN work was ordered to be paused, including many OPTN committee meetings, which are now being routinely canceled. This committee work impacts patient care and access and includes work on matters such as organ allocation and multi-organ transplantation.



As a private, non-profit organization, UNOS is not in a position to continue funding the salaries of employees whose roles are primarily tied to the OPTN when the government has indicated it will not cover those costs. Additionally, the government owes UNOS several months’ worth of reimbursement, in excess of $10 million, for OPTN-related work dating back to 2024 that has already been completed by UNOS. Given these financial constraints, UNOS has had to make the difficult decision to furlough more than 90 employees starting this week.



The furloughs of employees whose primary role is to run the day-to-day operations of the OPTN combined with the December 29 expiration of UNOS’ contract extension to support OPTN work, creates an uncertain and untenable environment for donation and transplant. And for that, all Americans should be concerned.



We urge lawmakers to come to a swift resolution on funding to allow the federal government to reopen and the work of the OPTN to be reinstated in order to maintain patient safety and the integrity of the system. Patients’ lives depend on it.

