Hazing concerns prompt University of Virginia to expel 1 fraternity, suspend 3 others

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Concerns about hazing have prompted the University of Virginia to terminate one local fraternity and suspend three others on its Charlottesville campus, the school said Wednesday.

The university said in a statement that the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter had “engaged in serious hazing behavior.” The school said it decided to terminate its fraternal organization agreement following an investigation.

Disciplinary action also has been initiated against individual students for their alleged involvement in hazing, the university said.

The school did not elaborate on the allegations or the findings against the chapter. It said details will be posted in the coming weeks on a university webpage that publishes reports of hazing misconduct.

Pi Kappa Alpha did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. The Daily Progress and other news outlets reported that Justin Buck, executive vice president of Pi Kappa Alpha national, confirmed the chapter was expelled for a minimum of four years.

Buck said the fraternity members there were an “embarrassment” and that they “sullied and degraded” the organization’s good name, The Daily Progress reported.

“This action was taken following the confirmed abhorrent and detestable hazing activities by individuals," Buck said.

The University of Virginia also stated that it had suspended Kappa Sigma, Theta Chi and Sigma Alpha Mu as investigations continue.

The national organizations for those chapters did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

“The university does not tolerate hazing activity," the school said, “and we act quickly to investigate and pursue necessary disciplinary action when reports are made.”