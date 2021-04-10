Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Virginia dedicates enslaved workers memorial

items.[0].image.alt
<a href="https://www2.virginia.edu/slaverymemorial/index.html" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">University of Virginia</a>
<a href="https://www2.virginia.edu/slaverymemorial/index.html" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Memorial to Enslaved Laborers</a><a href="https://www2.virginia.edu/slaverymemorial/index.html" style="text-decoration: none; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);"> at the University of Virginia</a>
enslaveduva.jpg
Posted at 7:26 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 19:28:03-04

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A memorial to enslaved workers who built the University of Virginia has been dedicated, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its official unveiling.

The Daily Progress reports that a prerecorded dedication ceremony aired Saturday for the University of Virginia’s Memorial to Enslaved Laborers, which was finished in 2020.

The memorial commemorates more than 4,000 enslaved and free laborers who built and worked at the university in Charlottesville, Virginia. Students led the initial push for a memorial more than a decade ago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.