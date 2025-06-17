Ice cream social brings children at UMFS together with volunteers from the Auxiliary Ladies group

RICHMOND, Va. — Nothing is better on a hot Friday afternoon than an ice cream social and that's what some local children got thanks to the UMFS Auxiliary Ladies group.

Children who live on the UMFS campus and attend the Charterhouse School were treated to bingo, prizes and ice cream on their last day of school today.

The facility provides children with special education and therapy to master life and coping skills with the aim of reuniting them with their families.

The Auxiliary Ladies are volunteers from local churches who have supported the children and teens at UMFS since it was an orphanage in the 1930's and 40's.

"We have no idea what many of these children have been through, and we know it is pretty traumatic to be removed from your home and to be here," said Sally Loth. "Many are unhappy to be here, and so we do anything we can do to make them feel like somebody cares and give them a little bit of comfort."

If you would like to support UMFS and these children, click here.

