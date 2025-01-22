Retro elements featured in new Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k t-shirt and medal

RICHMOND, Va. — Organizers of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k unveiled this year’s finisher medal and T-shirt design at Ukrop's Market Hall.

With a retro design celebrating active living, this year's gear reflects a vibrant theme with bright colors like green, purple, and teal.

“This is a retro design that kind of celebrates active living, which is the thing that the 10k does that brings everybody together," said Nan Callahan, communications manager for Sports Backers. "There are some textural elements. And, you know, lots of cool kind of retro color themes that we use in the 10k.”

According to Meghan Keogh, director of events at Sports Backers, the race is now recognized as the fourth largest 10k in the nation and the 17th largest race of any distance.

Since its inception, the event has welcomed over half a million runners, making a considerable impact in the community.

“You don't realize that impact sometimes until you are out in the community, and you're at a Squirrels game and there's somebody in a 10k T-shirt, or you're out at a Ukrop's, and there's somebody in a 10k T-shirt,” Callahan added.

As excitement builds for the April 12 race, this reveal day symbolizes not just preparation but also the community spirit fostered by Sports Backers and its charitable partners such as the Massey Cancer Center.



