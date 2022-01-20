Watch
U.S. Supreme Court asked to hear Richmond Confederate statute case

Steve Helber/AP
EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - FILE - In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo is the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to hear arguments Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in legal challenges to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to take down the 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 20:11:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two Richmond residents living near the site where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee stood for more than a century have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Supreme Court of Virginia that let state officials remove the towering monument.

In petitioning the court Wednesday, lawyers for the landowners argued former Gov. Ralph Northam didn't have the authority to revoke an agreement to maintain the statue on state-owned land. Virginia promised to forever maintain the statue in 19th-century deeds transferring its ownership to the state.

But the Supreme Court of Virginia sided with Northam last year.

The statue was removed in September.

