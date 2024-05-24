Richmond teen killed just two days before high school graduation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tyshawn White wanted to learn the HVAC trade. He had his sights set on Richard Bland College, where he would begin classes in the fall to start his higher education.

His endgame, his mother tells CBS 6's Jon Burkett, was to eventually become a dentist.

Tragically, Tyshawn was inside his Edwards Avenue home on Wednesday afternoon in South Richmond, when sources say someone broke in and shot him to death.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyshawn's mother says her son was kind and quiet. He loved basketball and his family.

A former teacher of Tyshawn's says he was always respectful, saying that his circle of friends remained the same from elementary school through high school.

He was set to walk across the stage and receive his diploma from Meadowbrook High School, on Friday morning.

Tyshawn's mother says she plans to be at the graduation to walk across in the stage in place of her son.

If you have any information on Tyshawn's murder, detectives ask you to call their tipline at 804-780-1000.

