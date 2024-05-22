Man found dead in Richmond home, death investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police found a man dead in a Richmond home Wednesday afternoon when officers were called to investigate a Southside shooting.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Edwards Avenue at about 1:27 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive inside a residence. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and information."

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.