Henrico Supervisor charged after incident with cyclist

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico Board of Supervisors member has been charged after an incident with a cyclist.

On Friday just before noon, Henrico's Emergency Communications Center received a call about a crash in the 6500 block of Osbourne Turnpike.

Once at the scene, officers spoke with the cyclist and the driver of the car. The investigation suggests that the driver, identified as Tyrone Nelson, failed to give a three-foot distance when trying to pass the cyclist and hit her.

The cyclist was brought to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nelson was issued a summons for failing to move over and is cooperating with the investigation. He shared the following statement with CBS 6:

"This was an unfortunate situation. It is just a reminder that we all need to be more careful as we share the roadway. Praying for the cyclist."

Friday morning's incident happened about one mile from where cyclist Jonah Holland was struck by a car and killed last year.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.