Police identify 26-year-old Richmond unicyclist killed in crash

Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash involving an electric unicycle and a truck.

Chesterfield County Police responded to a crash that occurred in the 5700 block of Route 1 around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Officers found the victim, Tyrik A. Burchette, in the roadway where he had been thrown from his electric unicycle.

Burchette, who lived in Richmond, was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He was 26.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado, remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Send your condolences or share your memories of Tyrik Burchette with the CBS 6 Newsroom.

