Unicyclist dies after crash in North Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A unicyclist died after a crash in North Chesterfield on Thursday.

Chesterfield County police said the crash involved an electric unicycle and a truck.

It happened in the 5700 block of Route 1, near Chippenham Parkway, around 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the unicyclist in the road. The unicyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where they died.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube