Mourning Richmond mother still seeks justice for slain son: 'I cried all morning'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother continues to seek justice for her son.

Tyrek Brandon, 21, was shot and killed on March 6 while standing in a South Richmond parking lot near his mother's house.

"I was at home. I heard the gunshots," Brandon's mother Cornetta told CBS 6. "When I came out here to go to work I saw the tape, and I saw the tape I was trying to get out but everybody was like no, no, no."

Tyrek would have turned 22 in December.

"I cried all morning, I don't have my son on his birthday," Cornetta shared.

Nine months after Tyrek's death, his killer has not yet been caught.

"[Tyrek] walked away, they called his name and then they walked up on him and shot him," Cornetta said. "I’m just trying to get some more information so we can get the right people."

Richmond Police said the investigation into Tyrek's death remained ongoing.

Investigators asked anyone who might know about a light blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan and/or a black four-door sedan that may have been involved in the crime to reach out.

"I‘m begging you please, we have to stop," Tyrek's grandmother Shrlene Holmes said. "Our youth need to live."

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective Tovar at 804-467-4433 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.