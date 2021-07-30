Police ID man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Richmond's East End Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of R Street just after 5:15 p.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Tyree Carroll of Richmond lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds, Hoonsan said.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hoonsan.

The Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death, officials said.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.