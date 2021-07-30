Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police ID man killed in Richmond shooting

items.[0].videoTitle
Officers arrived to find an adult man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond Police investigate Southside stabbing
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 14:27:14-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Richmond's East End Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of R Street just after 5:15 p.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Tyree Carroll of Richmond lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds, Hoonsan said.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hoonsan.

The Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death, officials said.

Police have not released a suspect description nor have officers made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

🔎 WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Crime 360: Stopping the Violence

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.