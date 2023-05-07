Deputies ID Richmond woman found dead near Colonial Parkway in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 25-year-old woman whose body was found early Saturday morning in Yorktown near one of the entrances to the Colonial Parkway.

Officials with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said a jogger called 911 after spotting the body on the side of Old Williamsburg Road between Riverwalk Townhouses and the Colonial Parkway entrance around 6:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived, the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Officials later said the victim, who was later identified as Tyosha Tanique Mitchell after her next of kin was notified, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Ron Montgomery said on Saturday that deputies believed Mitchell was "forcibly taken from Richmond" earlier the same morning her body was found.

Montgomery previously said deputies were working with Richmond Police to interview potential witnesses to this crime."

Richmond Police assisted deputies with a search warrant for more than four hours Saturday afternoon at a Bethel Street apartment, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. That is in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood in the city’s East End.

Forensic gloves were spotted on a sidewalk near the apartment and a blanket was seen hanging from a second-story window of the apartment building.

Neighbors told Burkett that they heard a loud argument around 3 a.m. However, no one living close by knew much about the woman. But they said that she would pleasantly wave if they saw her.

Detectives believe the violence has domestic indicators and do not believe the public is in any danger, according to Crime Insider sources.

"At this time, we do not believe that there is an immediate threat to the community," deputies said.

Anyone with information about about the case was asked to call 911 or the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at 757-890-3621.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.