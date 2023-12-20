Federal charges announced against gang members connected to May 2023 murder of Richmond mother

YORK COUNTY, Va. -- On Tuesday, state charges against alleged gang members involved in the May 2023 murder of a Richmond mother were nolle-prossed in Virginia.

However, York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery reassured the family of the victim, 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell, that she did not in vain, despite the news of the nolle-prossed charges.

"Immediate response was fear this case would not be prosecuted and I want everyone to know that was never the case," Montgomery said. "This again has been a cooperative ongoing investigation between federal and local agencies and they'll be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Two other suspects in the murder, Donnisha Goodman and Acacia Jackson, have been indicted on federal kidnapping charges.

Another two suspects, Hezekiah Carney and Jayquan Jones, are being held on other federal charges unrelated to the case. Charges related to Mitchell's murder are pending.

And a fifth suspect, Jamica Langley, is in state custody. Langley will be headed to the Richmond Justice Center to serve time related to a 2020 murder conviction. She can also face federal charges as well.

"None of these individuals are going to be released. They're either in federal or state custody," Montgomery said. "Going forward, at least four of them at this point and time will face federal charges related to Tyosha Mitchell's murder."

Mitchell was an alleged member of Norfolk's Madstone Bloods gang.

Police believe Mitchell was trying to leave the gang and say she was abducted from her Whitcomb Court Apartment and shot to death along Old Williamsburg Road on May 6 in York County.

"Anytime two state or federal cases are performed in furtherance of gang activity, it's a violation of the RICO Act nad that's how we've gotten to this point," Montgomery said.

Montgomery tells CBS 6 that the the has been in contact with Mitchell's mother and she is grateful that the case has been taken on federally.

This is a developing story

