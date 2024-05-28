Virginia dad Tyler Wenrich avoids Turks and Caicos prison sentence, fined $9,000 for leaving ammo in luggage

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Tyler Wenrich, of Louisa County, Virginia, was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay a $9,000 fine after ammunition was found in his bag during a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Wenrich was arrested and initially jailed on April 20 after customs authorities found two bullets in his backpack.

He was held for two weeks before his bond went through.

He faced up to 12 years in prison for the crime.

Watch: Another American, Bryan Hagerich of Pennsylvania, gets suspended sentence and heads home.

Father who carried ammunition in Turks and Caicos gets suspended sentence

"After advocacy from my office and across Congress, I’m glad to see Virginia resident Tyler Wenrich receive a lenient sentence for mistakenly bringing just two hunting bullets to Turks and Caicos while on a cruise. Tyler never sought to break the law, so I’m deeply relieved that the justice system chose fairness and leniency over a 12-year prison sentence," U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D - Virginia) said in a statement following the hearing. " I’m thrilled he will be able to return home to Louisa County with his wife and one-year-old son, and I will continue advocating for the safe return of wrongly detained Americans across the world."

In a statement, Congressman Bob Good (R -5th District) said he too was pleased with the outcome.

"This is the result we were seeking on my trip with congressional colleagues last week to Turks & Caicos. We met with government officials to advocate for the release of all the American detainees who were facing 12-year prison sentences for accidental and non-threatening offenses," he said in a statement posted on X. "In Tyler's case, it was two stray rounds of ammunition that had fallen into the liner of his backpack. We are thankful to all who worked and prayed on Tyler's behalf."

