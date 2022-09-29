Victim identified, suspect charged in Nutmeg Court murder

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have charged a suspect in a Wednesday murder on Nutmeg Court.

Michael Benbow, 27, has been charged with murder. The victim of the murder has been identified as Ty'keytah Burford, 27, of Richmond.

Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court for a report of unknown trouble. Officers arrived and found Brebow in an apartment suffering from an apparent stab wound.

In the same apartment, officers found Burford down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benbow was brought to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.