Chesterfield man killed in a car near his Chester home

Police are working a "massive crime scene" after a person was killed in a double shooting outside the Broadwater Townhomes in Chesterfield County Thursday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 3:15 PM, May 13, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Police identified a person shot and killed in a car on Timsberry Circle as 20-year-old Tyjuan A. Coleman.

Coleman, of nearby Broadwater Road, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that officers believed a gunfight erupted on Harrowgate Road at the Broadwater Townhomes and ended at the bottom of the street on Timsberry Circle.

Police said they were called to the Chester community at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday when neighbors heard gunshots. A second person hit by gunfire was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Coleman's home address is less than 500 feet from where he was killed.

Police have not indicated what they think sparked the violence.

Coleman's death is the sixth fatal shooting so far this year in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police investigated five fatal shootings at this same time last year and 11 total in 2021.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

