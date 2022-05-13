Person killed in Chesterfield double shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTRFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are working a "massive crime scene" after a person was killed in a double shooting in Chesterfield Thursday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were dispatched to the 15900 block of Timsberry Circle just before 9:20 p.m. for multiple calls about a shooting.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that officers believe the gunfight started Harrowgate Road at the Broadwater Townhomes and ended at the bottom of the street on Timsberry Circle.

"That is where a lot of Chesterfields investigators are right now because when they got on scene after that shots fired call came in, they did find a man inside a car. He was pronounced dead on scene," Burkett said just after 11 p.m.

Burkett said police found another man nearby, in the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

That man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

"The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin," police said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.