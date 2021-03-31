Two people shot on I-95 in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating after two people were shot on Interstate 95, Friday night.

Police say they responded to the report of a shooting on I-95 near temple Avenue around 7:53 p.m.

"Two people were traveling north on I - 95 just north of the 55mm in a black Kia Sportage. The Sportage was shot at multiple times by someone in another vehicle, traveling north in the left lane. The driver of the SUV was able to pull over on the right shoulder.said a police spokesperson," said a police spokesperson.

Both occupants were found with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the car suffered life threatening injuries and the passenger suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov

This is a developing story.