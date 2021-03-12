Truck struck with gunfire on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are searching for someone who they said opened fire on a pickup truck along Interstate 95 Thursday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., troopers responded to mile marker 60 on I-95 South for reports of a shooting.

"The driver of a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck reported he was driving in the center lane south of Route 10 when it was shot at by someone in a dark colored sedan, with dark tinted windows, in the left lane," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Troopers said the driver of the truck was able to pull over to the right shoulder safely, and none of the three occupants inside the car were hit by gunfire.

Investigators discovered damage consistent with gunfire inside the Chevrolet, and located one bullet hole, according to troopers.

This is a developing story. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov