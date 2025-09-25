What happened? Turnstile concert pepper spray incident under investigation in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving is investigating a pepper spray incident that affected members of the band Turnstile and fans during Wednesday night's concert on Brown's Island. The Richmond Sheriff's office handled security at the concert, according to Richmond Police.

During the show's encore, the band encouraged some members of the crowd to join them on stage, according to a fan who shared their experience with CBS 6.

"The last few shows from this tour, they've invited people to go on the stage. People go on stage, jump around, you know, high energy," the fan, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

A clip shared by YouTube user TimmyDNB appears to show someone with their back to the stage spraying something in a can into a crowd-surfer's face. Another video shows the band's bass player Franz Lyons covering his eyes with his arm, then running to a band member and miming a spray motion to his face. Moments later they walk to the back side of the stage.

Attendees told CBS 6 they were impacted too.

"I smelled the air getting a little spicy, and then my eyes are watering," the fan said. "I was like, 'Oh crap.' It's pepper spray."

The fan added he saw a teenage fan who also had to be helped by medical services.

As the front of the crowd thinned out, some fans were left confused by what happened.

"People were pouring water in people's eyes to rinse the eyes out. I just kind of took a second to breathe it out. Coughed a bit," the fan shared.

Sheriff Irving issued a statement to CBS 6 saying, "We are reviewing the concert activity and any allegations related to any incidents."

CBS 6 did not receive a response from The Broadberry, RMC Events, or the management of Turnstile.

Attendees say they're now left with questions.

"I want to know who and why?" the fan said. "It didn't ruin it. I still think was an amazing show. It just kind of like, it's disappointing."

The person we spoke to says they were still experiencing some symptoms this morning but say they are okay.

This is a developing story. Email What Share your concert experience with the CBS 6 Newsroom.

