Trying to cool off in excessive heat: 'It’s always like this in Richmond, but this week has been insanely hot'

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- With the temperatures approaching 100 degrees — and the heat index crawling well above it — the Short Pump Park splash pad was a "hot spot" for beating the heat in Central Virginia.

Laura Mustian made sure the leftover cupcakes from her son's 5th birthday party found a good home, handing them out to others as they packed up. Mustian's family moved up the party's start time so they could set up and hang out during the "cooler" portions of the day.

WTVR Laura Mustian

"Luke had a great time. He had a bunch of his preschool friends. They don’t even know it’s hot, they just have fun. It’s the adults that are sweating and trying to keep cool," she said. “Nine o’clock felt like there was a breeze, and we didn’t feel as sticky and sweaty. Now, at this point, I think we’re all ready to go inside.”

“It’s always like this in Richmond, but this week has been insanely hot," Mustian said.

First responders and health professionals say staying indoors as much as possible is key on days like Friday and Saturday, when an excessive heat warning and a heat advisory are in place. If you do go outside, staying hydrated, finding shade, and keeping cool are essential.

WTVR

At Short Pump Park, that includes both two and four-legged friends. The dog park includes mini pools and sprinklers for pets to enjoy.

"This is the best dog park in the country," said Chris Ward, who calls the park a "country club" for both his chocolate lab Bailey and himself. “112 degree heat index... it’s perfect. That’s why I don’t belong to a pool; I just come here.”

WTVR Zach and Jacob Reichard

Zach and Jacob Reichard played on the splash pad Friday morning, before the hottest parts of the day. Jacob turned two a few weeks ago, and Zach said they pushed his party back another week because of the heat warnings.

“He was supposed to have a birthday party this weekend, but we moved it partly because it’s going to be so hot and we don’t have room for everybody in the house," Reichard said. "Nobody wants to be sitting outside at two o’clock."

They have a nice little Saturday planned, which includes plenty of time indoors. Reichard hopes others choose to stay out of the sun at heat as much as possible over the weekend.

"I hope people are doing just limited exposure, everything in moderation. Get out here, cool down, play in some water, or do some inside activities," he said. "We might take a trip to Home Depot. It’s his favorite place. Nice and cool in there."

The hot and muggy weather is expected to continue into the early portion of next week.