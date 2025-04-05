'We are patriots:' Protesters criticize Trump and Musk at ‘Hands Off!' rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Central Virginians gathered Saturday at the Virginia State Capitol to participate in a nationwide day of action against President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

“Hands off! Hands off!” they chanted, alongside cries of “We’ve had enough! We’ve had enough!”

According to organizers, the “Hands Off!” protests were aimed at opposing the administration’s actions on healthcare cuts, downsizing and eliminating government agencies, human rights, and the deportation of immigrants.

“I’m feeling so much anxiety and stress and fear over what's happening in our country,” Barbara Scott said. “We love our country. Everybody here. We are patriots. We care that it's being dismantled day by day.”

Protester Michelle Masry called everyone marching a "patriot" and said the "people want the Constitution upheld."

“To see us take such a backslide into authoritarianism and who we're aligning ourselves with," Jason Carlton said. "The ideologies we're throwing away are troubling.”

Participants listened to speeches from lawmakers and activists before marching a mile to Monroe Park to continue the rally.

“This country is for everyone," Masry said. "We're all here... It’s not just for one type of person. That’s not what the United States was founded on.”

In response to the protests, the White House issued a statement asserting that President Trump will “always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.” The statement criticized Democrats for allegedly advocating benefits for illegal immigrants, claiming it would “bankrupt” these programs and harm American seniors.

Protesters stated they hoped their message would reach local, state and national leaders.

“People are taking action," Carlton said. "There are large numbers of us who are coming out to support the saving our country and hopefully to inspire others to take more action.”



