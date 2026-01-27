Truck overturns on icy Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Fire and EMS shared photos of a tractor-trailer crash to help prove their point about road safety during these freezing conditions.

The crash was reported at about 11 p.m. Monday on Hull Street Road at Fox Club Parkway. The truck slid off the road and overturned, with firefighters helping to remove the driver who was trapped inside.

"Thankfully, they only suffered minor injuries," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said.

"We can't say it enough. Stay home and off the roads overnight," the spokesperson added. "Even some of the main roads that were plowed have slick spots due to the cold."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.