Truck drivers teach teen drivers to 'Share the Road'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The men and women who drive the biggest trucks on the road want your children to stay safe.

This week, truck drivers and trucking companies from across Virginia are meeting with new drivers at L.C. Bird and Thomas Dale high schools in Chesterfield to talk to them about safe driving around big trucks and rigs.

"There's gonna be a lot of truck traffic out there delivering our commodities to the stores for Christmas," Scott Tidwell with the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, said. "So we could see an increase in crashes if everyone's not careful on the roadways."

These truck drivers can spend up to 11 hours a day, six to seven days a week on the roads, and it’s important for new drivers to understand these trucks have large blind spots that can extend for up to 200 feet where the driver cannot see behind them.

"We hope they leave with an understanding of how to stay out of these no-zones," Tidwell said. "Don't linger around these trucks, how they should properly pass these trucks, which is on the left side of the driver side, and don't linger next to them. You know, you don't want to cut trucks off, and we want to make sure they understand that because these 80,000-pound trucks cannot stop like their Driver's Ed car or their parent's car or SUV can."

Tidwell noted a 2018 study showed there were almost 1.32 million teenage drivers involved in car crashes in the United States. Just over 46,000 of those crashes also involved a large truck. That comes out to about 127 crashes every day in this country between a teenage driver and a large truck or tractor-trailer.

While Tidwell and these truck drivers were focused on new drivers, they said every driver needed to pay attention.

"Even experienced drivers can take away from this program," Tidwell said. "We see it every day. Cars are cutting trucks off or they are tailgating trucks. I would say to the parents, listen to your Driver's Ed student when they come home from school. And if they're in the car with you, and they say, 'hey, you're too close to that truck, or don't cut that truck off,' that is something that the parents can take away and learn from this experience as well."

The American Trucking Association estimated the truck driver shortage will reach 80,000 drivers in 2021. The association noted the pandemic caused some drivers to leave the industry, and many drivers are of retiring age.

These truck drivers talking to students in Chesterfield also hope they can inspire some of them to pursue a trucking career.