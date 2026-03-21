Troopers search for semi driver in deadly hit-and-run near Ashland truck stop

ASHLAND, Va. — State police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle of interest involved in a deadly hit-and-run near a truck stop in Ashland Friday night.

The crash happened near the TA truck stop just before 9:50 p.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers are working to identify the person who died and notify their next of kin, officials said.

No specific details about the circumstances surrounding the hit-and-run were released.

Investigators describe the vehicle of interest as a newer-model Freightliner tractor-trailer that may have a red decal on the cab.

Anyone who has information about the incident or saw a semi truck matching the description at the time of the crash is urged to call Trooper George Zaki with the Virginia State Police Area One Office at 804-420-4000. Tips can also be submitted by calling Division One Dispatch at #77 from a cellphone, calling 804-750-8758, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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