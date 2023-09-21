Tropical Storm Warning issued in Virginia ahead of Friday, Saturday storm: Here's what Zach expects

RICHMOND, Va. -- The NHC began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen on Thursday morning.

This disturbance is expected to rapidly develop into sub-tropical or eventually tropical cyclone Ophelia.

The storm will take a track across the Outer Banks of North Carolina and up the Chesapeake Bay.

There will be slight shifts in the expected track, but heavy rain and some wind are expected for most of the CBS 6 viewing area.

The strongest winds will occur in the eastern Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Hampton Roads, where a Tropical Storm Warning has already been issued.

In metro Richmond, will we see 2-4" of rain with sustained winds between 20-30 mph. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph.

The rain should arrive late Friday and exit Saturday night, with the period of most disruptive weather occurring between midnight Friday into Saturday through Noon on Saturday.

