Trooper rescues infant after 100 mph pursuit in Powhatan ends with crash

POWHATAN, Va. — A 25-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly fled from Virginia State Police on Sunday at speeds over 100 mph with an infant in the car before crashing in a median.

State Police said the pursuit began just before midnight when a trooper spotted a Nissan SUV going 77 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 60.

The car pulled over in the left lane at the traffic light at Old Hundred Road after the trooper initiated their lights and sirens. But as the trooper was about to get out of his patrol car, the stoplight turned green, and the woman driving the Nissan made a U-turn and sped away, according to State Police.

The trooper followed as the Nissan sped west before attempting to turn left onto Oakbridge Drive.

The Nissan crashed onto the median and became airborne before hitting several trees, flipping over and coming to a stop on the passenger side. State Police said the car then caught fire from the impact of the crash.

The trooper ran to the Nissan and heard a baby crying. State Police said the trooper crawled through the shattered back window and into the SUV to rescue the baby, who was still in his car seat.

He safely handed the baby out of the window to a Powhatan County deputy that had responded to the scene. Then, the trooper stayed with the driver until more help arrived to rescue her from the car.

State Police said both the woman and the baby are still being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

