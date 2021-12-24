Watch
Trooper hospitalized after cruiser overturns in I-95 chase

WTVR
Virginia State Police
Posted at 8:12 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 20:12:20-05

ARLINGTON, Va. -- A Virginia State Police trooper has been taken to the hospital after his vehicle overturned during a chase on Interstate 95 during the busy evening rush hour.

According to WRC-TV in Washington, police say the trooper was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

The trooper’s cruiser overturned Thursday afternoon the northbound I-95 lanes near Lorton.

Police chased the suspect up I-95 onto I-395, where the suspect crashed his car into the median near the Edsall Road exit.

The driver was arrested.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
