3 medflighted after shooting in Reedville Saturday night

REEDVILLE, Va. -- At least three people were shot in rural Northumberland County Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The violence happened at at Waverly Road and Route 360 in Reedville Saturday night at "some type of a yard party," Burkett said.

The three victims were medflighted to the hospital, according to those sources.

"Multiple victims are being treated," officials with the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

No suspect information nor additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office at 804-580-5221.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.