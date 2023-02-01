A woman was killed walking on Broad Street. Police released video of the crash.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A mother was killed Tuesday night while walking along West Broad Street in Henrico's West End. The driver who struck 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson did not stop after the crash.

Henrico Police have released video of the truck that "might have been involved" in the incident along the 7900 block of West Broad Street, near Hungary Spring Road.

"This remains an active investigation, however, police have collected area footage and believe a Chevrolet pickup may be involved," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends of Ms. Robinson while they process this untimely death."

Police asked anyone who may have seen the crash to call Crash Investigator Bolinger at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

