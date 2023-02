HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 7900 block of West Broad Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crash Investigator Bolinger at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.