5 people, including child, shot at Petersburg apartments, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — Five people, including a child, were shot at a Petersburg apartment complex on Saturday night, according to officials.
Petersburg Police received multiple calls about shots fired at the Landmark Apartments just after 11:35 p.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs.
Investigators told Jon Burkett that four adults and one child, described as 8 or 9 years old, were wounded in the shooting.
SCENE VIDEO: 5 people, including child, shot at Petersburg apartments
Officers said that all of the injured suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
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