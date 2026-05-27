Prince George emergency crews respond to flooding, fallen tree, and crash amid severe weather

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George Fire and EMS and Prince George Police responded to multiple weather-related emergencies Tuesday evening following heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions across the county.

Flooding was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 6900 block of Dove Street, where crews found significant flooding and submerged vehicles.

Prince George County Fire and EMS

Around 6:13 p.m., crews responded to the 7000 block of Whispering Winds Drive after a tree fell onto a mobile home. The structure sustained substantial damage, but no injuries were reported.

Prince George Fire and EMS

Just after 6:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 12000 block of County Drive for a single-vehicle crash with entrapment. One person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both agencies are urging residents to take precautions while traveling:



Do not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, do not drown.

Avoid areas with standing water, as depth and road conditions may be unsafe.

Stay clear of downed trees and power lines.

Virginia law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are in use.

Reduce speed and increase following distance on wet roads.

Report emergencies by calling 911 or contacting Prince George County Police Communication Officers for major road hazards or severe flooding.

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