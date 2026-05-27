Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Actions

Prince George emergency crews respond to flooding, fallen tree, and crash amid severe weather

Prince George Incidents
Prince George County Fire and EMS
Prince George Incidents
Posted

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Prince George Fire and EMS and Prince George Police responded to multiple weather-related emergencies Tuesday evening following heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions across the county.

Flooding was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 6900 block of Dove Street, where crews found significant flooding and submerged vehicles.

Dove Street

Around 6:13 p.m., crews responded to the 7000 block of Whispering Winds Drive after a tree fell onto a mobile home. The structure sustained substantial damage, but no injuries were reported.

Whispering Winds Drive

Just after 6:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 12000 block of County Drive for a single-vehicle crash with entrapment. One person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both agencies are urging residents to take precautions while traveling:

  • Do not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, do not drown.
  • Avoid areas with standing water, as depth and road conditions may be unsafe.
  • Stay clear of downed trees and power lines.
  • Virginia law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are in use.
  • Reduce speed and increase following distance on wet roads.
  • Report emergencies by calling 911 or contacting Prince George County Police Communication Officers for major road hazards or severe flooding.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce