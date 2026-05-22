Police take Petersburg student into custody for bringing loaded gun to school

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg High School student was taken into custody Friday after a loaded firearm was found on campus, according to a letter sent to families by Petersburg Schools.

"This afternoon, it was reported to school administration that a student had a weapon on campus," the letter said. "We immediately placed the school on a 'hold,' which means hallways remain clear and students and staff stay in their classrooms, and we contacted the Petersburg Bureau of Police. The Petersburg Bureau of Police investigated and found a PHS student in possession of a loaded firearm."

Following the incident, Petersburg High School remained under hold status for the remainder of the school day.

"There is no active threat to students, staff, or the school community," Petersburg police said. "Out of an abundance of caution, Petersburg High School remains under hold status for the remainder of the school day while officers continue their investigation and ensure the safety of the campus."

The letter to families also included a reminder about campus weapon policies.

"Please remind your child that no weapons of any kind are allowed on our campus," the letter said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.