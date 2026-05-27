At least 15 cats killed in Prince George house fire

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — At least 15 cats were killed in a house fire in Prince George County Tuesday afternoon, according to Prince George County Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to a fire at a two-story, single-family home on James River Drive at 2:19 p.m.

Heavy fire was showing from the left side of the house. Crews were able to bring the blaze under control, and no people were injured.

However, the homeowner said at least two dozen cats were inside the home at the time, and 15 cats have been confirmed dead so far.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.