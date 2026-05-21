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Memorial grows to remember teen killed in crash after Hopewell police chase

Community gathers to remember teen killed in crash after Hopewell police chase
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HOPEWELL, Va. — A memorial is growing on Mesa Drive in Hopewell, where a teenager was killed late Tuesday night when a police chase ended in a crash.

The tree where the crash happened sits on private property. The homeowners are asking anyone who would like to visit to do so during the day through Friday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of S. 8th Avenue just before midnight Tuesday after someone reported a large group of juveniles arguing in the roadway.

"Upon arrival, a Hopewell Police officer observed a black Nissan being operated recklessly and initiated a traffic stop. During the initial contact, the driver placed the vehicle in drive and fled westbound on City Point Road at a high rate of speed," a Hopewell police spokesperson said. "The vehicle continued on City Point Road to Mesa Drive, where it left the roadway and struck a tree."

One teen passenger was killed in the crash. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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