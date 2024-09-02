Watch Now
Police called to the same Richmond street for another fatal shooting in the city

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating the death of a man found on Treehaven Drive in the Southwood apartment community.

"At approximately 8:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Treehaven Drive for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an adult male down on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote about the September 1 crime. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Police have not released the victim's name, nor information about a motive or shooting suspect.

This is the second death investigation on that street in a month.

On Friday, August 9, police found 24-year-old Benjamin Herman injured from a gunshot wound along the 1500 block of Treehaven. Herman later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

