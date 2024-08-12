Richmond police identify victim killed in Southside shooting

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police have now identified the victim in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on Treehaven Drive on the city's southside.

Police say on Friday at 1:35 a.m. they were called to the 1500 block of Treehaven Drive for a report of a person shot. That's near the intersection of Hull Street Rd and Warwick Road.

When officers arrived they found an adult man, "down on the ground having suffered an apparent gunshot wound."

The victim, later identified by police as 24-year-old Benjamin Herman of Richmond, was taken to a hospital where he would die from his injuries.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

