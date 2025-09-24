Landscaping truck hits I-95 overpass in Richmond, creating major traffic delays

RICHMOND, Va. — A landscaping truck carrying oversized tree stumps struck an overpass and overturned on Interstate 95 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon, creating a major traffic jam with hydraulic fluid spilling across the roadway, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at the 80-mile marker on northbound I-95 near the Lakeside Avenue overpass at about 1:02 p.m.

The truck was hauling two oversized tree stumps when it struck the overpass and flipped over. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes remain blocked due to the truck's weight and a large hydraulic fluid spill that is complicating recovery efforts.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is establishing detours around the crash site.

A bridge inspector is en route to assess potential damage to the Lakeside Avenue overpass.

One additional vehicle was damaged after striking debris from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.