Virginia man killed, another person critically injured at New Year's bonfire party

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting at a large New Year's "bonfire party" in Prince George County, according to authorities.

Police were called to a home in the 8600 block of Ellis Road in Spring Grove about a shooting at a New Year's party at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found two gunshot victims lying in a grass field when they arrived, according to Prince George Chief of Police Col. W. Keith Early.

Officials said 20-year-old Tramaz Tynes, of Surry County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a person from Dinwiddie County, was at taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Early said.

"The crowd size at this event was estimated to have been over 100 attendees," Early noted. "People were quickly dispersing from the scene as officers were arriving."

Early said he is "confident" people at the party witnessed the shootings and could help police with the case.

Police said that no arrests have been made in the case, but that their investigation is "active and developing."

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call Detective Wayne Newsome at 804-863-1863, email wnewsome@princegeorgecountyva.gov, the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also remain anonymous by using the P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.